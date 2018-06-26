You are here

Home > Technology

Big Tech lags S&P 500 by most since March on China-blowback fear

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 10:04 AM

[NEW YORK] US technology stocks, especially semiconductors, were caught in a downdraft on Monday as concern mounts about a tit-for-tat trade retaliation and possible limits on Chinese investments in the US. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped as much as 2.9 per cent, the most since April 6, compared with a 1.9 per cent loss in the S&P 500. The performance gap is the widest since March, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

President Donald Trump threatened "more than reciprocity" in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, "insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs".

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slid as much as 4.4 per cent, the most since April 19, as 29 of the index's 30 members are lower, led by Smart Global Holdings and Micron Technology Inc. Intel Corp is also helping drive the sector lower after Nomura downgraded the stock, noting its valuation will likely remain "subdued for the remainder of 2018."

Although concern about the status of global trade has been building for some time, stocks such as Netflix Inc -which hit record highs last week - have so far managed to hold up. On Monday, however, all members of the FANG+ Index traded lower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump is doubling down on his stance that "trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!" But China and Europe have warned that a trade war could possibly push the world into a global recession.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Will MyRepublic's multi-play telco strategy give it the edge?

StarHub confirms loss of Discovery channels

China extends lead over US as world's most prolific supercomputer maker

Google tackles Facebook in India with hyper-local social network

China online firm files for HK IPO; aims to raise over US$4b, say sources

It's possible to stamp out ad fraud if all quarters of industry pitch in

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

19900100U.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages' 1-for-5 rights issue fully taken up, but by only some of its shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening