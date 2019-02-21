You are here

Home > Technology

Britain yet to decide on 5G security policy -official

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 12:22 AM

file744trua1yfm1g7bhkp8j.jpg
Britain has not yet made any decision on its security policy for national 5G networks, the head of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said on Wednesday, amid a furore over the alleged risks of using Huawei telecoms equipment.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Britain has not yet made any decision on its security policy for national 5G networks, the head of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said on Wednesday, amid a furore over the alleged risks of using Huawei telecoms equipment.

Speaking at a cybersecurity conference in Brussels, NCSC head Ciaran Martin said equipment made by China's Huawei was subject to detailed oversight in Britain and the government had strict controls over where it was used.

"It is not in any sensitive networks – including those of the government. Its kit is part of a balanced supply chain with other suppliers," he said, adding that a policy decision would be made later this year after a government analysis is completed.

"Our regime is arguably the toughest and most rigorous oversight regime in the world for Huawei," said Mr Martin, whose NCSC is part of Britain's GCHQ spy agency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with the Chinese government and allegations of enabling state espionage, with the United States calling for its allies not to use its technology.

No evidence has been produced publicly and the firm has repeatedly denied the claims, but the allegations have led several Western countries to restrict Huawei's access to their markets.

Pressure has been growing on Huawei in Britain, one of its most important markets in Europe, since a government report in July last year found that technical and supply-chain issues with the company's equipment had exposed national telecom networks to new security risks.

Commenting on the report, Mr Martin said: "As we said then, and repeat today, these problems are about standards of cyber security; they are not indicators of hostile activity by China."

Martin said Huawei had pledged to address the problems, but acknowledged that doing so would take some years.

REUTERS

Technology

Huawei launches cloud services business in Singapore

Amazon's 'collaborative' robots offer peek into the future

Samsung bends over backwards to rev smartphone desire

Corporate venture capital deal share in Asia close to overtaking North America

Facebook's AI chief researching new class of semiconductor

Trump administration sounds alert as China forges ahead with AI

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

No contents

Must Read

propnex.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

propnex.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc745rjg3onefjmv7c10m_doc6uc5g06z6w2rkx5n9qc.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Transport

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening