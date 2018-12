China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was seriously concerned over reports that Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.

[BEIJING] China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was seriously concerned over reports that Japan plans to ban government purchases of equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp .

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

REUTERS