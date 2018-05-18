You are here

Home > Technology

China launches first rocket designed by a private company

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180518_PQROCKET18_3441046.jpg
Powered by a solid fuel engine developed by OneSpace, the Chongqing Liangjiang Star rocket uses energy-saving technology such as wireless communications. It can place a 100 kg load into orbit 800 km from the earth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA launched its first privately developed rocket from a launchpad in north-western China on Thursday, state media said, the latest milestone in the country's ambitious space exploration programme.

Since coming to office in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made becoming a "space flight superpower" a top priority for the Chinese government, which has a goal of sending a permanent manned space station into orbit by around 2022.

The launch of the Chongqing Liangjiang Star rocket, developed by OneSpace Technology, a Beijing-based private firm, marks the first time that a non-state Chinese rocket has successfully entered orbit, the official Xinhua news agency said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rocket is powered by a solid fuel engine developed by OneSpace and its control systems are customisable in accordance with user demand, the company's chairman, Ma Chao, told Xinhua.

Also known as the OS-XO, the craft can place a 100 kg load into orbit 800 km from the earth, according to state media.

The rocket uses energy-saving technology, such as wireless communications instead of wired Internet that by cutting weight has helped lower fuel costs by about 30 per cent, Xinhua said.

Founded in 2015, OneSpace is the result of a government effort to foster China's commercial space flight and encourage private participation in the sector, according to state media.

The company expects 10 missions for carrier rockets in 2019, founder Shu Chang told the official China Daily newspaper last week. "I hope we can become one of the biggest small-satellite launchers in the world," he said.

Last year, the company signed a deal with the state-run Chongqing Liangjiang Aviation Industry Investment Group to build a joint research and manufacturing base in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

The base's strategic location as part of China's Belt and Road initiative, a key foreign policy initiative by Mr Xi that aims to develop trade links between China and Eurasia, will provide a large export market for OneSpace, Mr Shu told China Daily. "We will develop bigger rockets in the future and participate in the global competition," he added. REUTERS

Technology

ISS tells Facebook shareholders to withhold support for management

Zuckerberg agrees to closed-door talks with MEPs

Tencent shares rise after Q1 profit beats estimates

Private equity, venture capital investments into S-E Asia hit record US$23.5b in 2017: SVCA report

Tencent shares rise after Q1 profit beats estimates

MyInfo digital ID service signs on its first telco

Editor's Choice

May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma gives Singapore NODX a shot in the arm, but it'll wear off, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening