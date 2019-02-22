You are here

Home > Technology

China search giant Baidu's online marketing business stable, streaming surges

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 10:17 AM

SL_baidu_220219_33.jpg
Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc beat market estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, as its core online marketing business stayed resilient and revenue surged in its Netflix-like streaming service iQiyi.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc beat market estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, as its core online marketing business stayed resilient and revenue surged in its Netflix-like streaming service iQiyi.

The online marketing business, which includes search, news feeds and a video app and accounts for more than three quarters of the company's revenue, grew 10 per cent to 21.2 billion yuan (S$4.3 billion) in the quarter ended Dec 31.

Revenue from iQiyi jumped 55 per cent to seven billion yuan.

Baidu has invested heavily in new content for iQiyi, which competes fiercely with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd service Youku. The service gained 36.6 million subscribers last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Content costs, mostly for iQiyi, nearly doubled to 7.3 billion yuan.

Baidu's U.S.-listed shares rose 3 per cent in extended trading.

Total revenue rose 22 per cent to 27.2 billion yuan, beating estimates of 26.3 billion yuan, according to I/B/E/S estimates from Refinitiv.

The company, which had previously flagged a hit from stricter Chinese regulations and the Sino-US trade problems, forecast first-quarter revenue between 23.5 billion yuan and 24.7 billion yuan. Analysts had expected 24 billion yuan.

Despite the better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, Baidu's online ad business is showing signs of pressure amid a wider slowdown in China's tech industry.

While online marketing revenue rose 10 per cent in the December quarter, spending per customer slipped 4 per cent.

Chief executive Robin Li warned last month that the company was facing challenges, but said he remained optimistic about its push into artificial intelligence (AI).

Apart from entertainment, Baidu has focused on AI research in a bid to diversify away from search.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to 2.08 billion yuan in the quarter, from 4.16 billion yuan a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 13.18 yuan per American depositary share, beating estimates of 11.83 yuan per ADS.

REUTERS

Technology

Japan probe Hayabusa2 set for asteroid landing

Google moves to fix YouTube glitch exploited for child porn

Foldable phone frenzy is supercharging gains in Chinese stocks

PC maker Lenovo's Q3 profit beats expectations

Hynix plans to spend US$107b building four memory chip plants

Being around smart people makes us smarter

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

SL_uob_220219_28.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m

ak_ocbc_2202.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share

SL_uob_220219_31.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, OCBC, Sevak, HRnetGroup, Nordic Group

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening