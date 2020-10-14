You are here

Home > Technology

Chip-tech maker ASML posts growth despite Covid-19

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 2:26 PM

nz_asml_141023.jpg
Dutch microchip machine maker ASML reported on Wednesday greater than expected sales during the third quarter, saying it sees the tech sector still fuelling demand despite the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] Dutch microchip machine maker ASML reported on Wednesday greater than expected sales during the third quarter, saying it sees the tech sector still fuelling demand despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is the world's leading provider of systems used by the semiconductor industry to manufacture the chips that go in products from mobile phones to cars, and its performance is seen as a bellwether for the IT industry.

"We have seen no major disruptions due to Covid-19 during the last quarter," ASML president and chief executive officer Peter Wennink said in an earnings statement.

Sales rose by 33 per cent from the same quarter last year to four billion euros (S$6.39 billion) - which Mr Wennink said was "above our guidance" - and 19 per cent from the second quarter.

Net profits also rose by 69 per cent to 1.1 billion euros from last year, and were up 41 per cent from the second quarter.

SEE ALSO

S$232m fair value loss pushes SPH into the red for first time

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company shipped 10 of its top-level Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) machines, its top-end product used to print chips for mobile phones and computers, Mr Wennink said.

Worth around 120 million euros each, these machines which are the size of a small bus, make it possible to produce smaller, faster and higher capacity microprocessors.

ASML forecasts sales to be slightly lower in the fourth quarter at between 3.6 and 3.8 billion euros but said that would confirm its outlook for the whole of 2020.

Mr Wennink said the company expects "low double-digit growth" in 2021.

"There are of course uncertainties due to the macro environment, including the economic impact of Covid-19 and geopolitical developments," he said.

But the tech factors driving ASML's growth such as the 5G network that Apple's new iPhones will rely on are "still in place" and will "fuel demand", he said.

Based in Veldhoven, near the southern Dutch border with Belgium, ASML employs around 25,000 people and has offices in 60 cities and 16 countries.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business: sources

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Singapore SMEs digitalised, leveraged data at higher rates than global peers amid pandemic

ESports fights cheating bugs, bots and hacks

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccines

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 02:55 PM
Technology

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

[TOKYO] A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles,...

Oct 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Consumer

Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

[AMSTERDAM] European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Wednesday said it had received 46 per cent more...

Oct 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's king postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to...

Oct 14, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei recoups losses but stalled vaccine trials, stimulus talks weigh

[TOKYO] Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday to close marginally higher, but sentiment...

Oct 14, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources in big shale bet

[NEW YORK] ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources, according to people familiar with the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for