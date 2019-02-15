You are here
Circles.Life to expand into Taiwan, Australia in 2019
Company has secured Series C financing led by Sequoia India; the mobile virtual network operator plans to launch in more than five countries in next 18 months
Singapore
IN A bid to expand into other markets and build on its digital service capabilities, Circles.Life has secured a round of funding led by venture capital player Sequoia India.
The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) plans to use funds from the Series C round of financing
