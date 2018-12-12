You are here

Home > Technology

Congresswoman to Google CEO: When I search 'idiot' why do I get pictures of Trump?

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 7:52 AM

nz-trump-111218 (1).jpg
In an effort to understand how Google search algorithms work, a Democratic congresswoman asked the tech company's CEO a simple question: "If you Google the word 'idiot' under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] In an effort to understand how Google search algorithms work, a Democratic congresswoman asked the tech company's CEO a simple question: "If you Google the word 'idiot' under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up. How would that happen? How does search work so that would occur?"

In the middle of a congressional hearing ostensibly about privacy and data collection on Tuesday, Representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, apparently performed that search from the dais. As it turns out, the image results for "idiot" reveals a page of mostly President Trump photos.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, who was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, tried to explain to the roomful of mostly tech novices how the algorithms take into account some 200 factors - such as relevance, popularity, how others are using the search term - to determine how to best match a query with results.

"So it's not some little man sitting behind the curtain figuring out what we're going to show the user. It's basically a compilation of what users are generating, and trying to sort through that information?" Ms Zofgren asked, facetiously.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She was reacting to Republicans' allegations that Google employees manipulate results for political reasons. The hearing mostly revealed lawmakers' rudimentary understanding of how the Internet works and provided a platform for them to complain about unfavourable search results.

In one exchange, Representative Lamar Smith, a Republican from Texas, asked Mr Pichai whether he had ever directed an employee to manipulate search results. Mr Pichai explained that it's not possible for one person, or even a group of people, to do that because there are so many steps in the process.

But Mr Smith did not accept that explanation, telling Mr Pichai: "Let me just say, I disagree. I think humans can manipulate the process. It is a human process at its base." Republicans on the panel couldn't get past the myth that some person(s) inside Google couldn't arbitrarily change search algorithms for political gain.

Representative Steve Chabot, a Republican from Ohio, complained that when he googled the Republican health care bill or the GOP tax cuts the first several pages listed negative articles. "How do you explain this apparent bias on Google's part against conservative points of view, against conservative policies? Is it just the algorithm, or is there more happening there?" Mr Chabot asked.

"Congressman, I understand the frustration of seeing negative news, and, you know, I see it on me," Mr Pichai offered.

"What is important here is we use the robust methodology to reflect what is being said about any given topic at any particular time. And we try to do it objectively, using a set of rubrics. It is in our interest to make sure we reflect what's happening out there in the best objective manner possible. I can commit to you, and I can assure you we do it without regards to political ideology. Our algorithms have no notion of political sentiment in it."

But Mr Chabot wasn't having it. He told Mr Pichai that conservatives believe Google is "picking winners and losers in political discourse.

"There's a lot of people that think what I'm saying here is happening," he said.

"And I think it's happening."

WP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

BT_20181212_LMXIPO12_3641074.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Biolidics launches IPO to raise S$6.1m

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

BT_20181212_PARKVIEW_3641184.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening