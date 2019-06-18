You are here

Data analytics company GeoSpock opens Asian HQ in Singapore

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 11:46 AM
CAMBRIDGE-BASED big data analytics company GeoSpock has set up offices in Singapore and Tokyo, with the former serving as its Asian headquarters.

The new offices will help the company service their Asian clients, which includes the Singapore Land Authority. 

GeoSpock plans to add up to 30 people in commercial, technical and data science roles in Asia over the next two years.

It said its expansion into Asia will see it further developing its existing partnerships and identifying new growth opportunities within smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), enterprise, asset and logistics.

The data analytics firm has appointed Sean Kim as vice president of Asia, and he will be responsible for growing brand advocacy and revenues.

Mr Kim is an industry sales leader with nearly 30 years of experience in launching and expanding technology businesses in Asia-Pacific. His previous companies include AirTies, Technicolor, ANT and Nagravision.

He will be supported by John Yam, who has been hired to lead the Singapore office, and Motohiro Watanbe, who will manage the office in Japan.

"The world’s population is set to grow by 2.2 billion between now and 2050 with 60 per cent of the global population living in Asia. As a result, we anticipate this is where we will see the largest growth in the Internet of Things and its associated sensors," said Richard Baker, CEO of GeoSpock.

To prepare for an increasingly connected world, Mr Baker said organisations need to be able to uncover insights within data to inform business decisions.

"As part of our expansion into Asia, we will use our expertise to support geospatial initiatives and the advancement of IoT technologies," he added.

