You are here

Home > Technology

Dell posts surprise revenue rise on booming demand for remote-work tools

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 7:18 AM

nz_dell_251133.jpg
Dell Technologies Inc reported a surprise rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by buoyant demand for its desktops and notebooks from remote workers and learners during the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Dell Technologies Inc reported a surprise rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by buoyant demand for its desktops and notebooks from remote workers and learners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PC maker's shares were last up marginally in volatile after-market trading, as adjusted earnings matched Wall Street expectation of US$2.03 per share.

Consumers and businesses are spending on notebooks at a rate Dell has not seen in over a decade, according to an earnings presentation, helping its client solutions group rake in a record US$12.29 billion in revenue, up about 8 per cent from a year earlier.

Global shipments in the traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, jumped 14.6 per cent year-over-year to 81.3 million units in the third quarter of 2020, according to data from IDC.

While the health crisis lifted demand for Dell's remote workstation products, the company's data center business remained under pressure.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Revenue from its data center business fell about 4 per cent to US$8.02 billion in the quarter.

Sales at VMware Inc rose about 8 per cent to US$2.89 billion.

Dell plans to spin off its 81 per cent stake in the software unit to help reduce debt.

Total revenue rose nearly 3 per cent to US$23.48 billion in the three months ended Oct 30, while analysts had estimated a drop of 4.4 per cent to US$21.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$832 million, from US$499 million a year earlier.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Apple security chief allegedly tried to bribe police with iPads

Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech stocks on 5G, IoT wave

Broadway Ind surges 34% on US$50m offer for its hard disk business

UK law may fine carriers 10% of sales for breaching Huawei ban

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Tech startups drive 100% jump in IPOs on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 07:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

US oil industry group pledges to fight possible Biden fracking limits

[BENGALURU] If US President-elect Joe Biden tries to restrict development of oil and gas drilling on federal lands,...

Nov 25, 2020 07:16 AM
Banking & Finance

China's bond defaults show Beijing's war on debt is back

[SHANGHAI] A spurt of missed debt repayments by three Chinese state-owned firms - a coal miner, a chipmaker and an...

Nov 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Consumer

Luxury fans in China chase neat shot of investment with vintage Moutai liquor

[BEIJING] As luxury spending rebounds in China, consumers with money to burn have a new habit beyond fancy bags and...

Nov 25, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US will distribute 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first tranche

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week...

Nov 25, 2020 07:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Zimbabwe losing US$1.5b gold a year to smuggling: report

[HARARE] A report published on Tuesday by a global research group estimated that cash-strapped Zimbabwe is losing at...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for