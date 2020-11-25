You are here

Home > Technology

Digital Colony teams up with ex-Edotco CEO for Asia towers bet: sources

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 9:46 AM

[NEW YORK] Digital Colony formed a partnership with former Edotco Group chief executive officer Suresh Sidhu to invest in mobile towers in the Asia-Pacific region, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Singapore-based platform, known as Edgepoint Infrastructure, is set to grow by making acquisitions as well as through greenfield development, which involves building towers on new sites, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the information isn't yet public.

Edgepoint could amass 20,000 to 50,000 towers in the next five to seven years, with possible equity capital commitments from Digital Colony and its partners of US$1 billion or more, said one of the people. A specific sum has not been earmarked and will depend on opportunities that arise.

Boca Raton, Florida-based Digital Colony, part of Colony Capital, is in talks to acquire a stake in Centratama Telekommunikasi Indonesia, Bloomberg reported in September. Discussions are ongoing, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

A representative for Digital Colony, which also has offices in cities including Singapore, declined to comment. MR Sidhu, who resigned from Edotco in March, didn't respond to requests for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Digital infrastructure, such as towers, data centres and fibre, has become an increasing area of focus for institutional investors amid ongoing technology rollouts globally.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Dell posts surprise revenue rise on booming demand for remote-work tools

Apple security chief allegedly tried to bribe police with iPads

Healthtech use surges amid pandemic; now to put the brakes on costs

Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech stocks on 5G, IoT wave

Broadway Ind surges 34% on US$50m offer for its hard disk business

UK law may fine carriers 10% of sales for breaching Huawei ban

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Wednesday morning, extending their winning streak into a fourth day...

Nov 25, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB to issue one billion euros of 0.01% covered bonds

INVESTORS brought a hearty appetite to UOB's offering of one billion euros (S$1.6 billion) in seven-year covered...

Nov 25, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.31...

Nov 25, 2020 09:21 AM
Consumer

JD unit seeks up to US$3.5b in Asia's biggest health IPO

[HONG KONG] JD Health International is looking to raise as much as US$3.5 billion in its Hong Kong initial public...

Nov 25, 2020 09:10 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit nine-month high as Biden transition lifts risk appetite

[BENGALURU] Australian shares touched a near nine-month high on Wednesday, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Healthtech use surges amid pandemic; now to put the brakes on costs

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for