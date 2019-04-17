You are here

Home > Technology

Dutch chipmaker NXP invests in Chinese self-driving technology company Hawkeye

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 9:14 AM

[BENGALURU] Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV said on Wednesday that it has invested in Chinese self-driving technology company Hawkeye Technology Co Ltd to expand its footprint in the automotive radar market in China.

NXP also signed a collaboration agreement with the Chinese firm under which Hawkeye will offer its expertise in 77Ghz automotive radar, a technology that enhances automotive safety by enabling vehicles to identify crash situations, a team of engineers and a lab complex within Southeast University in Nanjing, China, NXP said in a statement.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Through the partnership, the two companies will create NXP-based reference designs for the Chinese automotive market.

"The collaboration with Hawkeye is evidence of NXP's confidence in the Chinese market and our determination to continuously invest in the country," NXP President Kurt Sievers said in a statement.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Intel gives up on failed quest to break into mobile market

Microsoft turned down facial-recognition sales on human rights concerns

IBM quarterly revenue, full-year forecast disappoints

Qualcomm stock surges after settling long patent dispute with Apple

US Justice Department tells T-Mobile, Sprint it opposes merger: source

Foxconn's Gou says he's considering whether to run for Taiwan president

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_CWT_170419_7.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
2 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports hit double-digit slump in March; government cites high base effect

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust: CWT has paid rents

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening