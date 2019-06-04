You are here

Home > Technology

Embattled Huawei to exit undersea cable business after Trump ban

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190604_KELHUAWEI4_3799682.jpg
Huawei Marine has drawn scrutiny because of its role in building fundamental Internet-connection infrastructure.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

HUAWEI Technologies Co is selling its majority slice of its global submarine cable division, exiting the business of laying undersea piping for the internet just weeks after the Trump administration blocked it from buying American technology.

Huawei's corporate parent is selling its 51 per cent of Huawei Marine Networks to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co, a Jiangsu-based optical-cable manufacturer, according to a stock exchange filing. The deal isn't formalised and subject to change, Hengtong said in the filing. The Chinese company, whose Shanghai-listed shares have been suspended from trade, didn't disclose the size of the deal.

A Huawei spokesman declined to comment. Huawei Marine and Hengtong didn't immediately reply to calls and emails from Bloomberg News.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

President Donald Trump's administration has targeted Huawei for months, first encouraging allies to ban the Chinese company's equipment from their networks and then putting Huawei on an export blacklist that prohibits it from buying American software and components.

Founder Ren Zhengfei talked about the possibility of a strategic retreat - for instance by shrinking in scale - after the Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and 67 of its affiliates across the world in May.

Huawei Marine, a joint venture between Huawei and British undersea cable firm Global Marine Systems, has drawn scrutiny because of its role in building fundamental Internet-connection infrastructure. The US and Australia in particular are said to be concerned about information security, arguing Beijing can take advantage of projects built by Huawei to conduct espionage. Huawei has repeatedly denied such allegations.

Huawei Marine plays a key role in Mr Ren's ambitions. It's involved in building about 90 undersea cable projects from the Pacific to the Atlantic, laying over 50,000 kilometers of undersea cables, according to an introduction on the company's website. It also built multiple cable routes from England to the vicinity of Cape Town, South Africa. Other high-profile projects include a cross-Atlantic route that would link Brazil and Cameroon.

Yet the submarine unit is a relatively small business for Huawei, which generates annual sales bigger than Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd combined.

Huawei Marine contributed a net profit of 115 million yuan (S$22.8 million) for its holding company in 2018, according to Huawei's annual report. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Infineon buying Cypress Semi in latest chip mega-deal

SoftBank to launch service to help power self-driving buses, drones

US engineers' body lifts curbs on Huawei employees

Samsung will use AMD's graphics chip technology in smartphones

South Africa needs action to cut fiscal gap, IMF says

China's Huawei to sell undersea cable business after Trump ban

Editor's Choice

BT_20190603_VSIATA3_3798784.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Transport

Airlines face margin squeeze due to rising costs: IATA chief

Jun 3, 2019
Garage

How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?

BT_20190603_LJLAWYER3WNP9_3798707.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Drew & Napier adding lawyers Siraj Omar, Christopher Chong

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

doc75mpicg8280c2ka19p2_doc7414ubopg1g12tsy0fog.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment turns negative after almost three years

doc75mpfdt2qcz9jylj8hr_doc728u9k7aur81io1ffcu.jpg
Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

With 'unintelligible legalese', disclosure not enough in fair dealing: MAS chief

Jun 3, 2019
Government & Economy

PUB aims to boost industrial water recycling in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening