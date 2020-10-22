You are here

Ericsson's Q3 earnings shine as margins up, 5G rolls out in China

Its 5G contract wins have touched 112 as more telecom operators build next-generation networks
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Ericsson has announced a five-year, deal with Telia to upgrade its 4G networks across Sweden and Estonia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SWEDEN'S Ericsson on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings that beat market estimates, helped by higher margins and China's 5G rollout, and said it was "more confident" in meeting its 2020 targets. Ericsson's 5G contract wins have touched 112 as more telecom operators are building next-generation networks and as diplomatic pressure from the United States is pushing out market leader Huawei from more countries.

Third-quarter adjusted operating earnings rose to 9 billion Swedish kronor (S$1.39 billion) from 6.5 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 6.98 billion kronor, according to Refinitiv estimates. Total revenue rose one per cent to 57.5 billion kronor.

"While the pandemic has hurt revenues for several of our customers, and in some cases this has led to a reduction of capex, we have not seen any negative impact on our business, largely due to footprint gains," chief executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement. The group's gross margin, excluding restructuring charges, rose to 43.2 per cent in the third quarter from 37.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

"The 5G rollout in China was the big driver in this quarter," Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander said. Ericsson said contracts in China have developed according to plan, contributing to profits in the third quarter and are expected to improve further. Unlike its Nordic rival Nokia, Sweden-based Ericsson has won contracts from all three major operators in China to supply radio equipment for 5G networks.

However, a decision by the Swedish government to block China's Huawei and ZTE from domestic 5G networks may lead to a catch-22 situation for Ericsson. While it may win some more share in Sweden's network infrastructure, the risk of a retaliation by China looms large.

"We don't comment on different countries' decisions but in general we believe in free competition," Mr Mellander said. China's telecom regulator issued a notice on Tuesday calling for strengthening of supervision of foreign-invested telecom companies in the country.

Separately, Ericsson announced on Wednesday a five-year, multi-billion kronor deal with Telia to upgrade its 4G networks across Sweden and Estonia. REUTERS

