You are here

Home > Technology

EU consumer groups want regulators to act against Google for tracking users

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181128_GOOGLE_3628849.jpg
Google is also facing a US lawsuit for allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.

Brussels

CONSUMER agencies in the Netherlands, Poland and five other European Union countries asked privacy regulators on Tuesday to take action against Google for allegedly tracking the movements of millions of users in breach of the bloc's new privacy law.

Google is already facing a lawsuit in the United States for allegedly tracking phone users regardless of privacy settings.

The consumer groups, which included those in the Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden, filed complaints with their respective national data protection authorities, based on research by their Norwegian counterpart.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer lobby the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) alleges that Google uses various methods to encourage users to enable the settings "location history" and "web and app activity" which are integrated into all Google user accounts.

"These unfair practices leave consumers in the dark about the use of their personal data," BEUC, speaking on behalf of the countries' consumer groups, said.

"These practices are not compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as Google lacks a valid legal ground for processing the data in question. In particular, the report shows that users' consent provided under these circumstances is not freely given," it said.

GDPR, which allows users to control their data, foresees fines of up to 4 per cent of global revenues for companies that break the rules.

Asked for comment on the consumer groups' complaints, a Google spokesman said: "Location History is turned off by default, and you can edit, delete or pause it at any time. If it's on, it helps improve services like predicted traffic on your commute.

"If you pause it, we make clear that - depending on your individual phone and app settings - we might still collect and use location data to improve your Google experience. We're constantly working to improve our controls, and we'll be reading this report closely to see if there are things we can take on board."  REUTERS

Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

US firm sets up US$1.4m photonics innovation centre in Singapore

More than 100 China scientists denounce baby gene-editing as 'crazy'

Airbnb hires Amazon veteran as CFO ahead of IPO plans

Trump move on Medicare drugs draws flak

The time is right to move the fintech sector towards maturity

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening