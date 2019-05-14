You are here

Home > Technology

Ex-Autonomy CFO sentenced in US to 5 years prison over Hewlett-Packard fraud

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 6:13 AM

lwx_hp_140519_12.jpg
The former chief financial officer of British software company Autonomy was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison, after a US jury found him guilty of fraud over the US$11.1 billion sale of Autonomy in 2011 to Hewlett-Packard.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The former chief financial officer of British software company Autonomy was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison, after a US jury found him guilty of fraud over the US$11.1 billion sale of Autonomy in 2011 to Hewlett-Packard.

Sushovan Hussain, 55, was also fined US$4 million and ordered to forfeit US$6.1 million.

The sentence was imposed by US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco, and confirmed by a court official.

Prosecutors sought a 12-year prison term, while Hussain's lawyers sought no more than one year and one day. Both sides agreed on the fine.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lawyers for Hussain were not immediately available for comment. The office of US Attorney David Anderson in San Francisco had no immediate comment.

Hussain and former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch are also defendants in a US$5 billion civil fraud trial in London's High Court, where Hewlett-Packard claimed they caused it to overpay for Autonomy by fraudulently inflating its value.

That trial began in March and is expected to last several months.

US prosecutors accused Hussain, who moved to England at age 7 from his native Bangladesh, of scheming to inflate Autonomy's financial performance to attract potential buyers.

Hussain, who is married and has two daughters, was convicted in April 2018 on 16 wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy counts. He has denied wrongdoing and been expected to appeal.

Autonomy was the linchpin of former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Leo Apotheker's strategy to integrate his company's computer and printer businesses with higher-margin software.

His plan backfired, and Hewlett-Packard took an US$8.8 billion writedown a year after buying Autonomy, while accusing Lynch of accounting fraud.

Lynch, who founded Autonomy, was once seen as Britain's answer to Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates.

Hewlett-Packard split in 2015 into HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The latter spun off much of its software business in 2017.

US prosecutors have also criminally charged Lynch and former Autonomy vice-president of finance Stephen Chamberlain over the Hewlett-Packard acquisition.

Lynch, through his lawyers, has denied criminal wrongdoing, and blamed the acquisition's failure on Hewlett-Packard. Chamberlain has pleaded not guilty.

REUTERS

Technology

The 5G bandwagon offers promise - and also challenges

SoftBank's market value loses US$9 billion as Uber IPO flops

Sonos, Soundtrack Your Brand tie up for business streaming

Ireland is being tech-shamed, for good reason

Foxconn poised to nominate chip boss as Taiwan group's next chairman

Facebook removes fake Italian accounts before EU election

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BT_20190514_JLDBS14_3780521.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening