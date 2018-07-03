You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook bug unblocks unwanted connections for a bit

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 8:28 AM

FILES-US-IT-LIFESTYLE-AEROSPACE-FACEBOOK-144858.jpg
Facebook on Monday said it is notifying more than 800,000 users that a software bug temporarily unblocked people at the social network and its Messenger service.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said it is notifying more than 800,000 users that a software bug temporarily unblocked people at the social network and its Messenger service.

The glitch active between May 29 and June 5 has been fixed, according to Facebook, which has been striving to regain trust in the aftermath of a Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.

"We know that the ability to block someone is important," Facebook chief privacy officer Erin Egan said in a blog post.

"We'd like to apologise and explain what happened."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Blocking someone on Facebook prevents them from seeing posts in a blocker's profile; connecting as a friend, or starting Messenger conversations.

Blocking someone also automatically "unfriends" the person.

"There are many reasons why people block another person on Facebook," Ms Egan said.

"Their relationship may have changed or they may want to take a break from someone posting content they find annoying."

People are blocked for harsher reasons, such as harassment or bullying, Ms Egan added.

The software bug did not restore any severed friend connections at the social network, but someone who was blocked could have been able to reach out to a blocker on Messenger, according to Facebook.

"While someone who was unblocked could not see content shared with friends, they could have seen things posted to a wider audience," Ms Egan said of the glitch.

The vast majority of the more than 800,000 people affected by the bug had only one person they had blocked be temporarily unblocked, according to Facebook.

People affected by the bug will get notifications encouraging them to check their blocked lists.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year was grilled by the European Parliament and the US Congress about a massive breach of users' personal data in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook admitted that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

AFP

Technology

Tesla production leader Doug Field exits company

Even Amazon's feeling the strain from insatiable delivery demand

Probe into Facebook's data breach broadens: Washington Post

Dell bond investors feel relief as IPO plan won't add new debt

Websites and online advertisers test limits of EU privacy law

Dell said to acquire VMware's US$17b tracking stock

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

bp_moon_jae-in_020718_100.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening