You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook CEO plans 2019 forums on tech's role in society

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 6:54 AM

SL_Mark Zuckerbergt_090119_19.jpg
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his personal goal for 2019 on Tuesday: convening a series of public forums on how technology can better serve society.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled his personal goal for 2019 on Tuesday: convening a series of public forums on how technology can better serve society.

"My challenge for 2019 is to host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society - the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes and the anxieties," Mr Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

The announcement follows a difficult period for the social media company, which has come under fire for its handling of private consumer data and its brass-knuckles approach to company critics, among other issues.

Mr Zuckerberg, without directly acknowledging the criticism, said he recognized the need to get out of his comfort zone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I'm an engineer, and I used to just build out my ideas and hope they'd mostly speak for themselves," he wrote.

"But given the importance of what we do, that doesn't cut it anymore. So I'm going to put myself out there more than I've been comfortable with and engage more in some of these debates about the future, the tradeoffs we face, and where we want to go."

Mr Zuckerberg plans a series of forums that will be broadcast on Facebook, Facebook-owned Instagram or other media.

Mr Zuckerberg has made a practice of setting a personal goal each January, such as running 365 miles during the year, or visiting all 50 of the United States.

But Mr Zuckerberg's statement on Tuesday suggested he recognised there was still work to do on the 2018 goal of "fixing" problems at Facebook, such as safeguarding the site from misinformation and propaganda that many experts believe affected the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote in Britain.

"Last year, I focused almost all my time on addressing important issues around elections, speech, privacy and well-being," Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

"Facebook is a different company now than it was a couple of years ago because of a much greater focus on these questions. These issues are complex and we will continue focusing on them for years to come."

AFP

Technology

High-tech border wall plan on display at CES

Apple CEO confident of prospects despite naysayers

Nasdaq-listed Equinix to invest US$85.3m to build fourth data centre in Singapore

Foldable phones and roll-up TVs are finally here

Amazon, worth US$796.8b, is world's most valuable company

Samsung Electronics says Q4 profits take a drubbing on weak chip demand

Editor's Choice

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

BT_20190109_PORTPIC_3663431.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' bill payments worsen for 3rd straight quarter

Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening