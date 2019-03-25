You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook, Google face steeper privacy fines under Australia plan

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

TECH giants such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google will face tougher penalties if they flout privacy laws, under a plan that Australia's prime minister said is necessary to safeguard personal information.

Australia's government will introduce measures to increase fines for breaches, strengthen disclosure policies and embolden its privacy regulator to crack down on data misuse, according to a statement on Sunday.

The plan comes amid mounting pressure for social media platforms to remove offensive and extremist content after 50 people died in last week's attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. The shootings were live-streamed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They need to stop hate content and they need to do the right thing with people's information," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

The measures will increase the penalty for serious or repeated data breaches from A$2.1 million (S$2.02 million) to A$10 million. Companies could also be charged three times the value of any benefit gained or 10 per cent of the company's annual domestic turnover, whichever is greater.

Social media and online companies will also be called on to stop using or disclosing an individual's information upon request, and face tighter rules on protecting the personal information of children and vulnerable groups.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner will also receive new powers to issue infringement notices to those who don't cooperate in resolving minor breaches.

The upcoming federal budget will also provide the regulator with a A$25 million funding boost over three years to investigate breaches and oversee online privacy rules.

The policies will be made through amendments to the Privacy Act. Legislation will be drafted for consultation in the second half of 2019. BLOOMBERG

Technology

New streaming TV service part of Apple's reinvention

Why Netflix won't be part of Apple TV

Visual discovery startup Pinterest files for public offering: filing

Tribe Accelerator forges tie-ups with BMW Group Asia, Intel, Nielsen

Galaxy of wonder

Lazada, Mastercard in 5-year partnership to develop e-commerce ecosystem in S-E Asia

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BT_20190325_NAHTHAILAND25_3732981.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Pro-army party takes lead in Thai election

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening