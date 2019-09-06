You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook joins Google in states' antitrust crosshairs

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 10:35 PM

doc76zmk4sgxk3mlt0tl3t_doc76zllw4jywz13kj6i2sx.jpg
Facebook Inc is joining Google in the cross-hairs of state attorneys general investigating possible antitrust violations, adding to the scrutiny of Silicon Valley giants that have been widely criticised by politicians from both parties over their market dominance.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Facebook Inc is joining Google in the cross-hairs of state attorneys general investigating possible antitrust violations, adding to the scrutiny of Silicon Valley giants that have been widely criticised by politicians from both parties over their market dominance.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a bipartisan coalition of states probing whether Facebook "stifled competition and put users at risk" by increasing the price of advertising, reducing consumer-choice quality and mishandling personal information, according to a statement Friday.

"We will use every investigative tool at our disposal," Ms James said. "Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers."

Scrutiny of so-called Big Tech will surge next week: in addition to an announcement of a separate multi-state investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google, which Bloomberg reported Tuesday, the House subcommittee focused on antitrust law will hold a hearing on Sept 12 on the impact of data and privacy on competition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Federal antitrust enforcers have also opened investigations. The Justice Department is probing Google's role in the online advertising market and its search operations and the US Federal Trade Commission is scrutinising acquisitions by Facebook as part of an early stage antitrust investigation of the social media platform, Bloomberg has reported.

"If we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform. This underscores the competition we face," Will Castleberry, Facebook's vice president for state and local policy, said in a statement. "We will work constructively with state attorneys general and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate."

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Malaysia's Axiata to end talks to merge Asian business with Norway's Telenor

App attempts a rare trick in China: online privacy

Team behind world's first black hole image wins 'Oscar of science'

Friend of a friend: Facebook brings dating service to US

'Deepfake challenge' aims to find tools to fight manipulation

Grab to splurge US$150m on AI to build super app

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

doc76zieoztajre24fgazo_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly