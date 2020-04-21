You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook launches app for livestream gaming

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 6:53 AM

rk_facebook_210420.jpg
Facebook on Monday launched a standalone gaming app, allowing users to create and watch livestreams of games in a challenge to the Amazon-owned Twitch platform.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday launched a standalone gaming app, allowing users to create and watch livestreams of games in a challenge to the Amazon-owned Twitch platform.

The new app was available Monday for Android devices, with a separate version for Apple's iOS in the works.

Facebook said the new app will enable users to watch "e-sports" or game competitions as well as participate in games with other users online.

The leading social network said it accelerated the launch "to encourage meaningful community interactions" for people locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook said it sees strong interest in the new app, with some 700 million of its global users already playing games or participating in gaming groups on its platform.

SEE ALSO

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay domestic media to use content

It has been testing the app in some parts of the world since 2018.

"The Facebook Gaming app is a focused, gaming-only experience where you can watch your favorite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups," the leading social network said in a statement on Twitter.

"It's all of Facebook Gaming in one neat, app-sized package."

AFP

Technology

Alibaba to invest 200b yuan over 3 years in cloud infrastructure

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay domestic media to use content

Alibaba says to invest 200b yuan in cloud computing services

'We needed to go': Rich Americans activate pandemic escape plans

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content

Facebook to introduce gaming app on Monday: NYT

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 07:05 AM
Banking & Finance

RBNZ proposes to remove loan-to-value ratio lending restrictions

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Tuesday it was proposing to remove mortgage loan-to-...

Apr 21, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

California researchers test everybody in one town for coronavirus

[BOLINAS, California] Researchers began testing an entire town in northern California for the novel coronavirus and...

Apr 21, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Italy's current virus cases fall for first time

[ROME] Italy reported its first drop on Monday in the number of people currently suffering from the novel...

Apr 21, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Austria ministers donate pay to fight coronavirus

[VIENNA] The Austrian government said Monday that ministers would forego a month's net salary as a sign of...

Apr 21, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization insisted on Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.