You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook sues Asian developers over malware on Android apps

Thu, Aug 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

FACEBOOK Inc has sued two Asia-based developers for allegedly planting malware on Android apps that robotically clicked on ads to inflate revenue.

Through a practice known as "click injection fraud", one of the apps generated more than 40 million ad impressions and 1.7 million clicks through Facebook's Audience Network over a three-month period at the end of last year, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court.

Facebook has came under intense scrutiny over the use of private data and the impact of harmful content on its more than two billion users, with governments around the world challenging its policies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company, meanwhile, is fighting back against commercial exploitation of its social networks. It's suing firms in China and New Zealand, accusing them of artificially inflating "likes" and "followers" on Instagram accounts.

The developers named in Tuesday's suit are JediMobi Tech Ltd of Singapore and LionMobi Holding Ltd of Hong Kong. JediMobi made the math app Calculator Plus; LionMobi, the utility program Power Clean. Representatives of the firms didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Facebook alleges the malicious code was installed onto people's mobile phones through the apps.

"At times, the malware was delivered in the form of 'updates' to the apps and, after October 2018, the malware was included directly in the apps," according to the complaint.

Facebook says it discovered the phony ad clicks in December and disabled the apps and banned the developers from the network. It also said it repaid advertisers who paid for phony clicks.

Facebook is seeking unspecified damages and restitution. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Owner of extremist site called to testify before US Congress

A new way to make rockets reusable: catch them mid-air with a helicopter

Public agencies must rethink cybersecurity, says GovTech CEO

Chinese government hackers suspected of moonlighting for profit

Toyota turns to AI startup to accelerate goal of robots for the home

SoftBank Group Q1 profit blows past estimates on Vision Fund gains

Editor's Choice

Aug 8, 2019
Stocks

SGX RegCo: More oversight to boost market confidence

BT_20190808_CCGOVTECH_3858067.jpg
Aug 8, 2019
Government & Economy

For GovTech, it's about engineering technology for the people

Aug 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand banks on divestment discipline to pounce on good opportunities

Must Read

Funan-Singapore.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

mediation.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_vistara_070823.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines picks crucial fight against Emirates in India

nz_ausdollar_070868.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia dollar drops to lowest since 2009 after New Zealand's aggressive rate cut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly