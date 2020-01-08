You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook tightening policy against deepfakes

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

FACEBOOK Inc has shed more light on its efforts to eradicate doctored videos known as deepfakes, addressing an issue it has identified as an emergent threat ahead of the US election.

The operator of the world's largest social network pledged to remove content that has been "edited or synthesised" beyond adjustments for quality or clarity and is deemed likely to mislead viewers. Facebook emphasised, however, that its new rules will not apply to parody or satire.

Facebook said videos that don't immediately meet its internal criteria for removal may still get fact-checked by more than 50 organisations it is partnered with worldwide. The company added that it will collaborate with Reuters to help newsrooms spot deepfakes through free online courses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook has experienced the issues that come with manipulated media. Last year, a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that had been edited to make it look like she was slurring her speech made the rounds on the social network. The video wasn't technically a "deepfake," which would mean it was completely fabricated, but still introduced Facebook to the kinds of misinformation it will face heading into the 2020 election. Facebook has since said it moved too slowly to curtail the reach of that video.

SEE ALSO

Trump says Zuckerberg told him he's Facebook's 'number one'

"We are strengthening our policy toward misleading manipulated videos that have been identified as deepfakes," vice-president of global policy management Monika Bickert wrote in the blogpost. "While these videos are still rare on the Internet, they present a significant challenge for our industry and society as their use increases." BLOOMBERG

Technology

Samsung enters smart home market with array of gadgets

Samsung unit unveils AI-powered digital avatar

China farmers reap rich harvest through video-sharing apps

AMD unveils new laptop chips aimed at bulk of PC market

Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

Xerox lines up US$24b M&A loan in pursuit of deal with HP

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 01:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Proposed share sale by TEE controlling shareholder 'pending completion'

THE proposed sale of shares in TEE International by controlling shareholder Phua Chian Kin "is still pending...

Jan 8, 2020 01:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Kimly director retires, does not intend to seek re-election

COFFEESHOP operator Kimly's lead independent director Ter Kim Cheu, 73, is retiring, the Catalist-listed firm...

Jan 8, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Dominant US service sector revs up in December

[WASHINGTON] The all-important US services sector rebounded in December, underscoring steady economic activity as...

Jan 8, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations: Germany's Maas

[BRUSSELS] Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran's decision to ignore...

Jan 7, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

EU takes aim at ticket bots, data harvesters

[BRUSSELS] EU countries will from Tuesday begin rolling out tougher laws against online operators who play fast and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly