You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook to curb foreign political ads in run-up to Indon poll

Move follows heavy criticism by EU for not doing enough to counter election meddling
Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

FACEBOOK has banned political advertisements from outside Indonesia ahead of the country's presidential poll, just weeks after being heavily criticised by the European Union (EU) for not doing enough to counter election meddling.

The ban took effect on Tuesday.

The world's biggest social network said it was temporarily restricting all paid material from advertisers based outside the South-east Asian nation related to politicians, parties or attempts at voter suppression.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook said: "We want to make it harder to interfere with elections, and easier for people to make their voices legitimately heard in the political process."

EU officials had blasted the company earlier this year for not doing enough to scrutinise advertising on its site in the run-up to the EU elections in May.

In response, the company unveiled new tools and rules that would require a wide range of political ads linked to the elections to be specifically authorised and tagged with a clear "paid for by" disclaimer.

The US firm began looking into its influence on elections after revelations of Russian influence campaigns during the 2016 US election, but has been accused by some leaders of being too slow to act.

Facebook said it would use a combination of automated and human intervention to remove offending ads relating to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is battling its own wave of online hate speech, as conservative groups exploit social media to spread lies and target minorities. The authorities are worried inflammatory material posted online could crack open social and religious fault lines in the world's largest Muslim-majority country ahead of presidential elections in April.

Facebook said in February that it had removed hundreds of accounts and pages linked to Indonesian cyber group Saracen, which has been accused of spreading hate speech and fake news.

Facebook has a fact-checking partnership with AFP in multiple countries. AFP

Technology

Google and Apple see the ghost of future taxes

Google moves to address wage equity, and finds it's underpaying many men

NTU, Volvo launch world's first autonomous electric bus for trial

The AI way to cleaner air for smart cities

Firefox maker fears DarkMatter 'misuse' of browser for hacking

Ladbrokes owner GVC moving some servers ahead of Brexit

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening