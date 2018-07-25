You are here

Home > Technology

Firms urged to join data protection certification pilot scheme

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 3:07 PM

AN open call for companies to join a pilot for data protection certification was launched on Wednesday by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

The Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) certification was announced in 2017, as part of several initiatives to ensure that the data protection ecosystem in Singapore stays up to date.

Eight companies are already undergoing the pilot programme, including Singtel, DBS Bank, RedMart and Fullerton Healthcare Group.

The certification will be officially rolled out by the end of 2018, after IMDA and PDPC finalise its process and framework following the pilot programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Entities certified under the DPTM scheme will be able to use and display a DPTM logo in their business communications during the three-year certification period. They will first have to apply to IMDA for the certification, after which they can select one of three independent bodies to conduct an assessment.

The assessment bodies are ISOCert, Setsco Services and TUV SUD PSB. Assessment fees, which will be paid to these bodies, start from $1,400.

In a joint statement, IMDA and PDPC said the DPTM would give entities a competitive advantage as it would allow consumers to identify organisations that have in place independently assessed data protection policies and practices.

Speaking at the 6th Personal Data Protection Seminar on Wednesday at the Raffles City Convention Centre, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said that when it comes to data protection, Singapore cannot rely on laws such as the Personal Data Protection Act alone.

Organisations, he added, must develop a culture of accountability to build consumer trust.

Said Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Cyber Security: "While the Government will do its part to facilitate innovative and accountable data use, we strongly encourage organisations to put in place measures to do the same."

Commenting on  last week's SingHealth data breach, which was Singapore's worst cyber attack, Mr Iswaran reiterated in his speech on Wednesday that the PDPC will take into account the Committee of Inquiry's report in its assessment of any appropriate action to be taken.

He also said Singapore will not stop with its Smart Nation efforts.

"We have started our Smart Nation journey, and we will continue to move forward to seize opportunities afforded by technology even as we strengthen our systems so as to build and sustain trust that we have painstakingly built up over the years," he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

2018-05-30T044433Z_18622655_RC17A26D6880_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-LONG-HAUL.JPG
Jul 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Banyan Tree, Vard, Mapletree Industrial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening