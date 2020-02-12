You are here

Foxconn aims to resume half of China production by end-February: source

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 12:02 PM

Taiwan's Foxconn hopes to resume 50 per cent of its production in China by end of February, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the firm whose clients include tech giants such as Apple reopens plants closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The world's largest contract electronics maker also aims to resume 80 per cent of its production in China in March, the source with direct knowledge of the matter said, citing internal targets set by Foxconn's chairman Liu Young-Way.

Foxconn's plant reopening after the Lunar New Year holiday had been delayed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China, which has killed more than 1,100 people with the World Health Organization warning of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism.

