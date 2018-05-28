You are here

Home > Technology

France, Germany push for EU funding for technology start-ups

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 3:18 PM

file6zfgp1ui0pc8scb3y.jpg
France and Germany are pushing for an EU-wide initiative to fund innovation and research in tech start-up projects across the bloc so that Europe can compete more effectively against the likes of China and the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] France and Germany are pushing for an EU-wide initiative to fund innovation and research in tech start-up projects across the bloc so that Europe can compete more effectively against the likes of China and the United States.

Europe has long been seen as a laggard in developing new technologies compared with the United States, which has a strong venture capital industry funding Silicon Valley start-ups.

The more risk-averse culture in Europe has also been cited as an obstacle to creating a "European Google", partly because failure can carry more stigma than it does across the Atlantic.

Berlin and Paris called for the European Innovation Council to fund "ambitious" tech start-ups in a paper presented to European Union leaders at the Balkan summit last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A joint effort is also needed to further improve the venture capital environment and regulations to allow successful market transfer of breakthrough innovations, as well as the foundation and growth of disruptive deep technology companies in Europe," the paper, seen by Reuters, said.

EU heavyweights France and Germany are pushing for reforms in various sectors before a summit of EU leaders in June and want Europe to be ahead in new digital technologies.

In the paper they say the aim is to create a network to bring breakthrough innovations in science to the marketplace and to open up the network to other interested EU countries.

France and Germany want national initiatives to be complemented by EU ones, which can have more added value for the establishment and the growth of tech start-ups, the paper said.

France has already promised to spend 1.5 billion euros (S$2.34 billion) on artificial intelligence by 2022 to reverse a brain drain and catch up with dominant U.S. and Chinese tech giants.

Berlin and Paris want their project to focus on tech leaders in academia as well as entrepreneurs and to provide funding for high-risk tech projects.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
2 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
5 Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening