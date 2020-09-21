You are here

Home > Technology

French mobile operator iliad makes a Play to grow

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 4:34 PM

file7cf93ukeuh2c4ga27gz.jpg
The parent company of French mobile operator Free has launched a public offer to buy out Play, the largest operator in Poland, as it moves to boost itself on the European stage.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] The parent company of French mobile operator Free has launched a public offer to buy out Play, the largest operator in Poland, as it moves to boost itself on the European stage.

Iliad said the offer, which values Play at 3.5 billion euros (S$5.69 billion), has already been accepted by two of the firm's reference shareholders that have a 40 per cent controlling stake.

"Like iliad, Play has seen exceptional growth over the past 15 years," said the group which shook up the French fixed and mobile markets with competitively priced and subscription-free offers.

"It is the most recent entrant in the Polish mobile telephony market, having entered in 2007, and today it has 15 million subscribers and a 29 percent market share, making it the leading mobile telephony operator in Poland," it added.

Iliad said the addition of Play would take it to 41 million subscribers in France, Poland and Italy, and make it the sixth largest telecommunications group.

SEE ALSO

Scaling up, French firm fashions fish skins for luxury market

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Through this acquisition, iliad will cement its position as a pan-European telecom player," it said.

The group is even larger as iliad also owns a minority stake in Ireland's Eir. In fact it calls the shots at the operator as iliad founder Xavier Niel also owns a large stake.

Iliad moved into the Italian mobile market in 2016 and has picked up part of the assets shed by two existing operators who merged.

Iliad also highlighted that the acquisition of Play will give it access to a growing market.

It said the deal would boost free cash flow and earnings per share from the first year.

The offer of 39 zloty per Play share, a 38.8 percent premium to the closing price on Friday, closes on November 17.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump

Judge halts WeChat download ban in US-China tech battle

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok closure

In California, Wi-Fi minivans help disadvantaged students

Palantir listing may shine light on secretive big data firm

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 04:46 PM
Consumer

EU agency recommends AstraZeneca-Merck drug Lynparza for two cancers

[BENGALURU] The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Lynparza in patients with a form of...

Sep 21, 2020 04:35 PM
Garage

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

[LONDON] London-based fintech startup TrueLayer has raised US$25 million from investors including Temasek, Anthemis...

Sep 21, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Monday on concerns about fresh coronavirus spikes that are forcing governments...

Sep 21, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Europe set for biggest shift yet in financing cleaner growth

[GERMANY] The European Union will unleash as many green bonds as the world issued last year, testing the level of...

Sep 21, 2020 04:18 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia president urged to delay regional polls over contagion threat

[JAKARTA] Indonesian religious groups and experts, including a former vice-president, are urging authorities to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.