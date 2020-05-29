You are here

Home > Technology

Google cautions EU on AI rule-making

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_google_290520.jpg
Google warned on Thursday that the EU's definition of artificial intelligence was too broad and that Brussels must refrain from over-regulating a crucial technology.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Google warned on Thursday that the EU's definition of artificial intelligence was too broad and that Brussels must refrain from over-regulating a crucial technology.

The search and advertising giant made its argument in feedback to the European Commission, the EU's powerful regulator that has reached out to big tech as it draws up ways to set new rules for AI.

The EU has not decided yet on how to regulate AI, but is putting most of its focus on what it calls "high risk" sectors, such as healthcare and transport.

It's plans, to be spearheaded by EU commissioners Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton, are not expected until the end of the year.

"A clear and widely understood definition of AI will be a critical foundational element for an effective AI regulatory framework," the company said in its 45-page submission.

SEE ALSO

MAS to create 'fairness metrics' for AI and analytics adoption in financial services

The EU's own definition of AI was so broad that it "effectively puts all contemporary software potentially in scope," it said.

"A narrower definition is needed to avoid over-regulation," Google said.

Google also urged Brussels to refrain from increasing the tech sector's liability with AI applications as too much legal exposure would stifle innovation.

"Such a dramatic and unprecedented expansion would constrain innovation and disproportionately hinder European SMEs," Google said.

Google and other tech giants are taking the EU's AI strategy very seriously as Europe often sets a standard on how tech is regulated around the world.

On a lobbying trip to Brussels in January, Google CEO Sundar Pichai urged the commission to take a "proportional approach" in new laws for AI.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Trump signs order targeting social media giants' legal protections

Amazon shareholders reject dissident moves to reshape company

Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

Cybersecurity firm Sygnia opens Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore

Elon Musk's SpaceX suit is like a tuxedo for the Starship Enterprise

MyRepublic broadband users face Internet issues in northern and western Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fourth Iranian fuel tanker enters Venezuela, US slams 'distraction'

[BENGALURU] The Venezuelan navy said it escorted a fourth fuel tanker from Iran through its waters on Thursday,...

May 29, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

[WASHINGTON] Republicans in the US state of Pennsylvania faced calls for their resignation on Thursday after a...

May 29, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Cancer patients twice as likely to die from Covid-19: study

[WASHINGTON] People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than those without it, a large...

May 29, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday: diplomats

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet on...

May 29, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

US indicts North Koreans, Chinese over US$2.5b network to dodge sanctions

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department indicted 28 North Koreans and five Chinese on Thursday for operating a money...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.