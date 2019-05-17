You are here

Home > Technology

Google, Facebook, Twitter rapped for not doing enough in EU fake news fight

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 7:45 PM

doc75e0igoyhm02yhnm963_doc75bliqnipg410ig4jf9w.jpg
Facebook, Google and Twitter were reprimanded by the European Commission on Friday for not doing enough to tackle fake news plaguing the election campaign to the European Parliament, seven months after promising to do more.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Facebook, Google and Twitter were reprimanded by the European Commission on Friday for not doing enough to tackle fake news plaguing the election campaign to the European Parliament, seven months after promising to do more.

The tech giants took a voluntary pledge last October to combat the spread of fake news, hoping to avoid more heavy-handed rules. Elections to the European Parliament will be held in the 28 countries making up the European Union on May 23-26.

Foreign interference during the campaign and in national elections in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Poland, Portugal and Ukraine in the coming months has been a key concern for the Commission and EU governments.

Facebook, Google and Twitter are still falling, the EU executive said in its report on their efforts in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"More needs to be done to strengthen the integrity of their services, including advertising services," the Commission's digital chief Andrus Ansip, Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, Security Commissioner Julian King and Digital Economy Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said in a joint statement.

"The data provided still lacks the level of detail necessary to allow for an independent and accurate assessment of how the platforms' policies have actually contributed to reducing the spread of disinformation in the EU," they said.

Google and Twitter were criticised for failing to develop and implement policies for identifying and disclosing issue-based ads before next week's vote. Such ads can stoke divisive public debate during elections and are prone to disinformation.

Facebook, which took down a fake Russian network targeting Ukraine, was rapped for not saying whether the network also affected users in the EU.

REUTERS

Technology

French Naval Group would look at Thyssen's marine unit if it goes on sale: report

Sony surges 8.8% after announcing record stock buyback of up to 200b yen

M1 launches prepaid eSIM card for tourists on selected iPhones

Riot Games keeps forced arbitration clause despite employee protest

SpaceX postpones Starlink satellite launch again, for 'about a week'

Huawei ban could affect Japanese firms, says Japan finance minister

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening