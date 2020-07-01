You are here

Google pushes back US office reopening plan after virus surge

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:55 AM

rk_google_010720.jpg
Google is pushing back a plan to reopen its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several western and southern states.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Google is pushing back a plan to reopen its US offices after coronavirus cases surged in several western and southern states.

All US offices will remain closed until Sept 7 at the earliest, according to a memo Google sent to employees. In May, chief executive officer Sundar...

