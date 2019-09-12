You are here

Home > Technology

Google to pay US$1b in France to settle fiscal fraud probe

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 11:45 PM

doc772qfcmvhnphd68hp7d_doc772b2v0ojc917iw5g6ht.jpg
Google agreed to pay close to 1 billion euros (S$1.5 billion) to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe that began four years ago in a deal that may create a legal precedent for other large tech companies present in the country.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Google agreed to pay close to 1 billion euros (S$1.5 billion) to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe that began four years ago in a deal that may create a legal precedent for other large tech companies present in the country.

French investigators have been seeking to establish whether Google, whose European headquarters are based in Dublin, failed to pay its dues to the state by avoiding to declare parts of its activities in the country.

The settlement comprises a fine of 500 million euros and additional taxes of 465 million euros, Google said in a statement.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc, pays little tax in most European countries because it reports almost all sales in Ireland. This is possible thanks to a loophole in international tax law but it hinges on staff in Dublin concluding all sales contracts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"(The agreement allows) to settle once for all these past disputes," said Antonin Levy, one of Google's lawyers, at a hearing in the Paris court.

The combined tax payment is less than the 1.6 billion euros the finance ministry had been seeking from Google after the company's Paris offices were raided in 2016. At the time, the ministry had ruled out settling with the company.

Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Thursday the settlement would create a legal precedent and added that talks were underway with several other companies, big and small. He did not specify their names.

European countries have struggled to tax the profits of multinational tech companies derived in their jurisdictions.

France has pushed hard for a digital tax to cover European Union member states, but ran up against resistance from Ireland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The French government has eventually imposed its own unilateral tax, prompting US President Donald Trump to brandish the menace of a retaliatory tax on French wine.

"We remain convinced that a coordinated reform of the international tax system is the best way to provide a clear framework for companies operating worldwide," Google said. 

REUTERS

Technology

You can't go to college with your kid. But you can pretend on Facebook.

Singtel to spend S$45m over next 3 years to enhance staff's digital skills

Uber braces for fight over big change to gig-economy work rules

Gone in 146 seconds: Japanese investors race to buy SoftBank bonds

Yahoo Japan to launch bid for online retailer Zozo: source

Apple TV Plus is just US$5. Will people pay for it?

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

doc772ljizkq1g18jxpsgrm_doc76j2j0fnbig450w15a3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly