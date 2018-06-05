You are here
Grab teams up with Cargo to let riders buy items
Grab driver-partners will earn money when a rider uses Grab&Go to buy retail products or try a sample
Singapore
STARTING Monday, some riders of Singapore-based ridehailing platform Grab will be able to sample or purchase snacks, beverages and beauty items during their rides.
This follows a partnership between Grab and Cargo, a US-based provider of in-car goods and services for the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg