Grab teams up with Cargo to let riders buy items

Grab driver-partners will earn money when a rider uses Grab&Go to buy retail products or try a sample
Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM
To order, riders open Grab&Go's digital menu (www.grabgo.sg) on their smartphones and select the products that they'd like to purchase. The additional cost will be added to the rider's final Grab fare.

STARTING Monday, some riders of Singapore-based ridehailing platform Grab will be able to sample or purchase snacks, beverages and beauty items during their rides.

This follows a partnership between Grab and Cargo, a US-based provider of in-car goods and services for the

