You are here

Home > Technology

Grindr's China owner nears deal to sell dating app: sources

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 1:59 PM

rk_Grindr_060320.jpg
Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd is close to signing an agreement to sell Grindr LLC, the popular gay dating app it has owned since 2016, to a group of investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

[NEW YORK] Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd is close to signing an agreement to sell Grindr LLC, the popular gay dating app it has owned since 2016, to a group of investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move comes after a US government panel asked Kunlun to divest Grindr. The panel, dubbed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), was concerned that the personal information of millions of Americans, such as private messages and HIV status, was at risk of falling into the wrong hands.

One of the investors in the group that is nearing a deal to acquire Grindr is James Lu, a former executive at Chinese search engine giant Baidu, three of the sources said. The identity of the other investors in the consortium could not immediately be learned.

The deal price that Kunlun is agreeable to for Grindr could also not be learned, but the negotiations during the sale process were based on a valuation of Grindr of around US$500 million, one of the sources said.

The sources cautioned that there is no certainty a deal will be completed and requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

SEE ALSO

Baidu warns of big hit from coronavirus outbreak

Grindr declined to comment, while Kunlun and Lu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 03:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva to sell entire stake in Indonesia joint venture

[LONDON] British insurer Aviva said on Friday it would pull out completely from Indonesia by selling its entire...

Mar 6, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Wall Street's pros fess up: 'We don't know what's going on'

[NEW YORK] Along with the virus, here's what people said has been driving the stock market this week. Optimism over...

Mar 6, 2020 03:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Palm oil set for near 7% weekly gain

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday as some investors booked profits after a four-day rally,...

Mar 6, 2020 03:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's ANZ cuts jobs, union says 230 affected

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Friday it was cutting jobs at its retail distribution...

Mar 6, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus crisis threatens to silence Japan's tourist boom

[TOKYO] The restaurants at the Exitmelsa shopping centre in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district are usually packed with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.