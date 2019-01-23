You are here

Home > Technology

Hacker uses Nest camera to broadcast hoax nuke alert

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 10:53 AM

AK_kb_2301.jpg
Nest urged owners of its security cameras Tuesday to use enhanced authentication to thwart hackers, after one terrified a family with a hoax nuclear missile attack.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SAN FRANCISCO] Nest urged owners of its security cameras Tuesday to use enhanced authentication to thwart hackers, after one terrified a family with a hoax nuclear missile attack.

A couple living in a California town near San Francisco told local media they experienced "sheer terror" over the weekend when a Nest security camera atop their family's television issued a realistic-sounding warning of missiles heading to the United States from North Korea.

The couple and their frightened child eventually figured out they had been targeted by a hacker who got control of speakers built into the camera, which is equipped for two-way conversations.

Nest, which is owned by Google-parent Alphabet, told AFP that incidents of commandeered camera control in recent months were the result of hackers using passwords stolen from other online venues.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Nest was not breached," Google said in a statement.

"These recent reports are based on customers using compromised passwords - exposed through breaches on other websites."

Reported incidents involving Nest cameras in the US in the past three months include a hacker threatening to snatch a baby and a seemingly well-intended hacker telling someone that his data was exposed.

Nest camera users were urged to prevent such invasions by implementing two-factor verification, meaning that a second step such as entering a code sent via text message is needed along with a password to get into an account.

Nest sifts through stolen data dumped online by hackers to check whether email addresses and passwords match those used for accounts at the smart home device company.

Account holders are prompted to change passwords when matches are found, but the massive amount of stolen data posted online by hackers can make the process slow.

People can check online at sites such as www.haveibeenpwned.com to see whether their email addresses have been found in troves of stolen data.

AFP

Technology

US video game industry scored $43.4b record sales in 2018

Google set 2018 lobbying record as Washington tech backlash expands

Google spends big on US lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles

At Alibaba's futuristic hotel, robots deliver towels and mix cocktails

Blue Origin to make 10th flight test of space tourist rocket

Apple supplier loses half its value but no selloff from foreign funds

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

SL_sgx_271218_13.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Koufu, TEE International, CapitaMall Trust, Keppel DC Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Suntec Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening