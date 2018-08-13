You are here

Home > Technology

High-tech Tokyo tops list of world's most innovative cities

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

TOKYO topped a list of the world's most innovative cities on Friday, leapfrogging London and New York after embracing the "globe-shaking trends of robotics and 3D manufacturing".

The Japanese capital has risen rapidly since entering the top 10 of the Innovation Cities Index three years ago behind Paris, and was one of three Asian cities to feature this year.

"What really surprised us this year was the resurgence of Tokyo, moving up to eclipse rival cities like Boston," said Christopher Hire, director of commercial data provider 2thinknow, which publishes the annual ranking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They showed clear direction by embracing smart technology change to lead innovation and leadership in what we have identified as the twin long-term globe-shaking trends of robotics and 3D manufacturing."

Singapore, Sydney and Seoul also ranked highly in the index, which judges cities on 162 indicators including web censorship, wealth distribution and the potential for green businesses.

San Francisco and New York both made the top five, while smaller US cities such as San Diego, Portland and Oakland featured highly, demonstrating their attractiveness to tech companies priced out of the San Francisco Bay Area. "We found on a population-adjusted basis many small cities are punching above their weight. It's the year of big cities with physical networks and small cities with digital networks," said Hire in a statement.

London ranked second after losing the top spot to Tokyo as Europe lost ground, scoring fewer cities in the top 100 than in previous years. REUTERS

Technology

Walmart in unofficial coalition to tackle Amazon

Oracle accused of defrauding investors on cloud sales growth

Fortnite ploy highlights Google's Android weakness versus Apple

Facebook's David Marcus resigns from Coinbase board in blockchain push

Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday

Microsoft CEO sells US$36m in stock; starts trading plan

Editor's Choice

Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications
4 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
5 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

Aug 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses urge UK to abandon net migration target post-Brexit

BT_20180811_DB11_3528806.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rich Asians give Deutsche Bank crazy growth potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening