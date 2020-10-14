You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business: sources

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 2:14 PM

nz_huawei_141106.jpg
Huawei Technologies is in talks with Digital China Group and other suitors to sell parts of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan (S$5.04 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Huawei Technologies is in talks with Digital China Group and other suitors to sell parts of its Honor smartphone unit in a deal that could fetch up to 25 billion yuan (S$5.04 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Embattled Huawei is resetting its priorities in the face of US sanctions and will focus on its higher-end Huawei phones rather than the Honor brand which is aimed at young people and the budget conscious, they said.

The assets to be sold have yet to be finalised but could include Honor's brand, research and development capabilities and related supply chain management business, two of the people said.

The deal may be an all-cash sale and could end up smaller, worth somewhere between 15 billion yuan and 25 billion yuan, one of the people said.

Digital China, the main distributor for Honor phones, has emerged as the frontrunner but other prospective buyers include Chinese electronics maker TCL and rival smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, the people said.

SEE ALSO

US sanctions turn up heat but Huawei can still serve European 5G clients

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The sources declined to be identified as the talks were confidential.

Huawei and TCL declined to comment. Digital China and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment.

The Honor brand was established by Huawei in 2013 but the business mostly operates independently from its parent. It competes with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in China's highly competitive budget phone market and its phones are also sold in South-east Asia and Europe.

Kuo Ming-chi, an analyst at TF International Securities, has said that any sale by Huawei of the Honor smartphone business would be a win-win situation for the Honor brand, its suppliers and China's electronics industry.

"If Honor is independent from Huawei, its purchase of components will no longer be subject to the US ban on Huawei.

This will help Honor's smartphone business and the suppliers," he wrote in a research note last week.

The budget phone industry operates on thin margins and Honor booked less than five billion yuan in net profit on revenue of about 70-80 billion yuan last year, said one of the people.

If successful in its bid, Digital China, which also partners Huawei in cloud computing and other businesses, plans to finance the bulk of deal with bank loans and is set to secure the financing in the coming weeks, the people said.

Shares in Shenzhen-listed Digital China were up 6 per cent in Wednesday afternoon trade.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 02:55 PM
Technology

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

[TOKYO] A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles,...

Oct 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Consumer

Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

[AMSTERDAM] European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Wednesday said it had received 46 per cent more...

Oct 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's king postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to...

Oct 14, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei recoups losses but stalled vaccine trials, stimulus talks weigh

[TOKYO] Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday to close marginally higher, but sentiment...

Oct 14, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources in big shale bet

[NEW YORK] ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources, according to people familiar with the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for