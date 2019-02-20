You are here

Huawei launches cloud services business in Singapore

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 4:46 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CHINESE tech giant Huawei has launched its cloud services business in Singapore, with plans to make it among its largest such outside of China.

Huawei Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are also scheduled to be built in Singapore, which will serve startups and major industries in the Asia-Pacific. 

Huawei will also extend 24/7 technical support and service assurance to Huawei Cloud's customers in the government, internet, and the financial industry, as well as large local enterprises, after approvals under Singapore’s data security certification process.

Roben Wang, president of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific region, said "Huawei Cloud is proud to strategically invest in (the) Singapore region, expanding our presence across the Asia-Pacific with the support of local and global ICT ecosystem partners. We look forward to providing stable, secure, and scalable cloud platform for both local as well as Chinese-funded enterprises with overseas expansion plans."

Jeffery Liu, president of Huawei South Pacific region, said Huawei Cloud will launch a skill training and recruitment plan for the Asia-Pacific region. This is to provide more employment opportunities and professional training programs for talent.

He added: "In recent years, many governments in the Asia Pacific region have announced their digital transformation strategies. We are ready to help local governments and enterprises implement their digital transformation strategies through exciting new technologies such as cloud computing and AI,” Mr Liu added.

Last year, Huawei Cloud expanded to Hong Kong, Russia, Thailand, and South Africa, in addition to the Chinese mainland, Europe, and Latin America regions. By the end of 2018, 40 availability zones had been opened in 23 geographic regions to provide cloud services to users.

