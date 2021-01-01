You are here

Huawei removes Tencent games in dispute over cooperation

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 3:07 PM

Huawei Technologies removed Tencent Holdings' games from its app store in a spat over cooperation between the Chinese technology giants.
[BEIJING] Huawei Technologies removed Tencent Holdings' games from its app store in a spat over cooperation between the Chinese technology giants.

The action was taken after Tencent made a "big change" on Dec 31, 2020 to how the companies work with each other, according to an official announcement posted on Huawei's gaming app.

It didn't elaborate on details of the change.

While most smartphones in China use Google's Android operating system, the US company's Play store isn't available and apps are instead sold by mainland manufacturers and others.

Huawei was the biggest smartphone maker in the country during the September quarter with 43 per cent of shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

Huawei said its decision followed an assessment by its legal team and was based on the premise that Tencent is unilaterally asking to halt cooperation.

A check on Huawei's app store showed that Tencent games such as the Chinese version of Arena of Valor are no longer available.

Tencent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

