You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei says discussing with Google how to deal with US ban

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 11:46 AM

lwx_huawei_210519_87_2x.jpg
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said the company was discussing with Google how to deal with a US ban on companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said the company was discussing with Google how to deal with a US ban on companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei.

The talks come after the US internet giant, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world's smartphones, said this week it was beginning to cut ties with Huawei in light of the ban.

Google is a "highly responsible company," Mr Ren said, and that the two sides were "discussing how to create a response plan".

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

SGInnovate, RB Capital back AI startup Prowler.io’s US$24m funding round

'.amazon' gives e-commerce giant its own internet domain

Chinese electric-bus maker completes US$20m investment in Dragon Group unit

Huawei founder says US underestimates company, 'can't be isolated'

InterDigital expects to be able to license 5G tech to Huawei, despite US ban

Sprint, T-Mobile mega-merger gets nod from key US official

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Tianjin Zhongxin, Moya Holdings Asia, Mercurius Capital Investment, JCG

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening