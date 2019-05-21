Huawei says discussing with Google how to deal with US ban

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said the company was discussing with Google how to deal with a US ban on companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei.

The talks come after the US internet giant, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world's smartphones, said this week it was beginning to cut ties with Huawei in light of the ban.

Google is a "highly responsible company," Mr Ren said, and that the two sides were "discussing how to create a response plan".

AFP