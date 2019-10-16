You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US pressure

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 3:07 PM

file77jq5egw2np1807lt6cx.jpg
Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 per cent year on year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 per cent year on year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.

Huawei's revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan (S$118.07 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 per cent, the company announced.

The firm has been under immense pressure this year as Washington lobbied allies worldwide to avoid the company's telecom gear over security concerns, and in May blacklisted it from both the US market and buying crucial US components.

The United States has expressed concerns that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has repeatedly denied the accusation.

"Huawei has maintained its focus on ICT (information and communications technology) infrastructure and smart devices, and continued to boost the efficiency and quality of its operations," a company statement said.

"This contributed to increased operational and organisational stability and solidified the company's performance in the first three quarters of 2019."

AFP

Technology

Facebook's Libra selects board as support shrinks further

Time running out to get off Amazon's addictive cloud French minister warns

Apple criticized for sending some browsing data to Tencent

UK antivirus software maker agrees to £3.1b takeover

Facebook chief hosts conservative guests amid bias debate

New Zealand creates unit to target, disrupt online extremism

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly