You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei tightens grip on China's smartphone market

It corners 42% market share, growing at the expense of its rivals Oppo, Vivo and Apple, despite US sanctions
Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shenzhen

HUAWEI Technologies lifted its share of China's smartphone market to a record 42 per cent, with third-quarter shipments rising by two-thirds as domestic consumers rallied behind it after US sanctions, data released on Wednesday showed.

The brand strengthened its dominance of the world's biggest smartphone market, even as the Chinese company was all but banned by the United States in May from doing business with American companies, significantly disrupting its ability to source key parts.

The world's No. 2 maker of smartphones has been granted a reprieve until November. Nevertheless, promotions and patriotic purchases have driven Huawei's smartphone sales in China, helping it more than offset a shipments slump globally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the Chinese smartphone market still contracted by 3 per cent in the third quarter compared to the year before, Huawei smartphones made up 41.5 million of the 97.8 million shipped in the period, according to data from market research firm Canalys.

SEE ALSO

Huawei tightens grip on China smartphones with record 42% share in Q3: Canalys

Nicole Peng, Canalys vice-president of mobility, said: "Huawei opened a huge gap between itself and other vendors.

"Its dominant position gives it a lot of power to negotiate with the supply chain and to increase its wallet share within channel partners."

Huawei's growth came at the expense of main rivals Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple, which together accounted for half the market in the third quarter, down from 64 per cent a year earlier.

The third-quarter sales also marked Apple's weakest quarter in China for five years, said Ms Peng.

However, she added that Apple received a boost from the launch of the iPhone 11 in September, with customers willing to wait two to three weeks to receive shipments of the newer models.

Huawei said last week it has sold more than 200 million phones globally so far this year, 64 days earlier than in 2018.

The company's profits remain resilient despite pressure from the United States, with revenue jumping 27 per cent in the third quarter.

Its flagship Mate 30 Pro 4G version, which Huawei unveiled in September, was not a big factor in its Q3 success, Canalys said, with most people waiting for the 5G version to launch later this year.

"Huawei is in a strong position to consolidate its dominance further amid the 5G network rollout, given its tight operator relationships in 5G network deployment and control over key components such as local network compatible 5G chipsets compared with local peers," said Canalys' Ms Peng.

"This puts significant pressure on Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, which find it very hard to make a breakthrough." REUTERS

Technology

Samsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone

Gender neutral emojis hit screens in new Apple update

Gender neutral emojis hit screens in new Apple update

Huawei tightens grip on China smartphones with record 42% share in Q3: Canalys

Temasek JV Reefknot makes maiden investment in UK AI startup Prowler.io

Samsung Electronics shows off new design for square-folding phone

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 12:29 AM
Transport

EU launches probe over Fincantieri's bid for French shipyard

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators launched on Wednesday a full-scale investigation into Italian shipyard...

Oct 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its...

Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy chairman, directors and auditors booted out at AGM

SHAREHOLDERS of Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group shot down all the 10 resolutions at the annual general meeting (...

Oct 30, 2019 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Chile withdraws as host of Apec trade and climate summits

[SANTIAGO] Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December...

Oct 30, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly