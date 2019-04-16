You are here

Home > Technology

Hulu buys back AT&T's stake in US$1.43b deal

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 6:35 AM

lwx_AT&T_160419_16.jpg
Hulu is buying back wireless carrier AT&T Inc's 9.5 per cent stake in the streaming service company in a deal valued at US$1.43 billion, the two companies said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Hulu is buying back wireless carrier AT&T Inc's 9.5 per cent stake in the streaming service company in a deal valued at US$1.43 billion, the two companies said on Monday.

The transaction valued Hulu at US$15 billion. The company, which competes with Netflix Inc and Amazon.com's Prime Video, has more than 25 million subscribers and is expected to lose US$1.5 billion in the current fiscal year.

AT&T did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the structure of the deal.

Wall Street analysts were expecting Walt Disney Co, which holds a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture that owns Hulu, to buy AT&T's stake.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has a 30 per cent stake. Based on the joint venture agreement, Disney and Comcast will get to decide on how they want to allocate the shares bought from AT&T.

Meanwhile, the wireless carrier said it will use the proceeds from the deal to cut down its debt, which stood at US$176.51 billion at the end of 2018.

AT&T said in November it could consider selling its stake in Hulu and review its non-core assets in 2019 as in an effort to cut its pile of debt.

Disney last week forecast Hulu's subscribers to reach 40 million to 60 million by fiscal 2024 and become profitable in the United States by either 2023 or 2024.

 

REUTERS

Technology

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

Foxconn is poised to begin mass production of iPhones in India

Apple to spend over US$500m for its games subscription service

Facebook suffers third major global outage this year

Jack Ma again endorses extreme overtime as furore rages on

Google's Sensorvault helps police track where you've been

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening