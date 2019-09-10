You are here

Home > Technology

Hutchison weighs Indonesia mobile combination with Axiata

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 8:22 AM

BP_Axiata_100919_26.jpg
Shares of XL Axiata have risen about 66 per cent in Jakarta trading this year, giving the company a market value of US$2.5 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the Hong Kong conglomerate backed by tycoon Victor Li, has made a preliminary approach to Axiata Group Bhd about a potential combination of their Indonesian telecommunications operations, people with knowledge of the matter said.

CK Hutchison informally expressed interest in exploring a combination of its Indonesian wireless business with the Malaysian carrier's local unit, PT XL Axiata, the people said. The parties haven't yet started any substantive negotiations, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Shares of XL Axiata have risen about 66 per cent in Jakarta trading this year, giving the company a market value of US$2.5 billion.

Axiata, Malaysia's biggest wireless carrier, and Norway's Telenor ASA last week ended talks to merge their Asian telecommunications operations in a deal that would have created a company with 300 million customers across nine countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Malaysian company has been introducing strategic investors to some of its businesses and pushing into new areas as it seeks to revitalise growth. In July last year, Japan's Sumitomo Corp invested in its mobile advertising arm, while Tokyo-based trading house Mitsui & Co bought a stake in Axiata's digital services unit this year. Axiata's wireless tower business has also attracted preliminary takeover interest in recent months, Bloomberg News has reported.

The exact structure of any potential deal in Indonesia hasn't been determined, according to the people. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there's no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for CK Hutchison declined to comment.

"Axiata has created significant value uplift and attractiveness for its operations and as evidenced in the last one year," Axiata said in a statement in response to Bloomberg queries. "We have attracted a lot of suitors to partner with us and seeking to acquire our assets including Telenor, Mitsui, Sumitomo, among others."

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Big Tech backlash kicks into gear with antitrust moves

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

Jack Ma's exit as Alibaba chairman ushers in uneasy new era for Chinese tech

Naspers' Amsterdam foray eases pain for South African fund managers

China data centres set to consume more power than Australia: report

Elliott takes US$3.2b stake in AT&T, seeks asset sales

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Garage

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly