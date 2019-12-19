You are here

Home > Technology

IBM's new battery design taps seawater as alternative mineral source

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 11:51 AM

rk_IBM_191219.jpg
International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday it has created a battery design that uses materials extracted from seawater and requires no cobalt, as the race to find alternative sources to the expensive mineral intensifies.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday it has created a battery design that uses materials extracted from seawater and requires no cobalt, as the race to find alternative sources to the expensive mineral intensifies.

IBM said it has partnered with the research wing of Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, battery electrolyte supplier Central Glass and battery manufacturer Sidus for the commercial development of the new design.

"The goal would be, within a year or so, to have the first working prototype (of the battery)," said Jeff Welser, vice-president at IBM Research.

IBM may not necessarily end up making a product using the design, Mr Welser added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move comes as top battery makers scramble to reduce cobalt content in lithium-ion batteries, and as the expansion of the electric vehicle market is expected to result in shortages of the mineral mainly found in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

SEE ALSO

GM, LG Chem to build US$2.3b battery plant in Ohio

IBM said its technology has proven to outperform lithium-ion batteries in cost, charging time and energy efficiency.

The company also said it is partnering with the University of Tokyo on an initiative to advance quantum computing by developing the first practical application of the technology.

Under the agreement, an IBM Q System One, the company's quantum computing system designed for scientific use, will be installed in an IBM facility in Japan - the first such installation in the region.

The company is competing with Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft Corp to be the first to commercialize quantum technology, which could fuel advancement in fields like artificial intelligence and chemistry within a few years.

REUTERS

Technology

Micron signals recovery in 2020, says received supply licenses for Huawei

US finalising rules to limit sensitive tech exports to China and others

Nvidia touts chip deals with China's Alibaba, Baidu, Didi

Facebook says it can still locate users who opt out of tracking

Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

Nvidia touts chip deals with China's Alibaba, Baidu and Didi

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 12:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Moya jumps 13% on heavy volume, calls for trading halt

SHARES of Catalist-listed Moya Holdings climbed on Thursday amid active trading in the morning.

Dec 19, 2019 11:57 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC boosts management committee with 2 more senior leaders

OCBC Bank has added two senior leaders to its 24-member management committee, the lender said in a media statement...

Dec 19, 2019 11:40 AM
Government & Economy

British PM Johnson sets out plan for power

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his plans for government on Thursday following a sweeping...

Dec 19, 2019 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan kept monetary settings steady on Thursday and maintained its upbeat view on the economy,...

Dec 19, 2019 11:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Uptick in women's representation on Singapore boards this year: MSCI study

THE total number of women on Singapore company boards saw a 4.7 percentage point uptick year on year to 18.4 per...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly