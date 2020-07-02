You are here

Home > Technology

Lego pauses social media ad spending

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 12:22 AM

[COPENHAGEN] Danish toy maker Lego said Wednesday it was halting all paid advertising on social media for a month, joining a growing list of global brands boycotting social networking giants over their handling of hateful and toxic content.

"We are committed to having a positive impact on children and the world they will inherit," Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer at Lego, said in a statement.

"That includes contributing to a positive, inclusive digital environment free from hate speech, discrimination and misinformation."

The plastic brick maker is following in the footsteps of more than 400 companies, including Adidas, Coca-Cola, Levi's, Unilever and Starbucks, which have joined the #stophateforprofit campaign.

The campaign has called for the suspension of all advertising on Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram for the month of July, to encourage them to review their policies on hateful rhetoric, harassment and misinformation.

SEE ALSO

Facebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off

Like Lego, some companies have decided to pause all social media spending, rather than singling out Facebook.

Last week, Facebook said it would ban a "wider category of hateful content" in ads and add tags to posts that are "newsworthy" but violate platform rules - following the lead of Twitter, which has used such labels on tweets from US President Donald Trump.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Facebook frustrates advertisers as boycott over hate speech kicks off

Singtel's 5G strategy involves building new services, not just network access: management

Google pushes back US office reopening plan after virus surge

Microsoft says to teach 25 million people digital work skills

Volkswagen, Adidas, Puma join Facebook ad boycott over hate speech

India telecom tycoon bids for SoftBank-backed OneWeb: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

American Air to cut overseas flights 25% in slow recovery

[NEW YORK] American Airlines Group will reduce its summer 2021 international schedule by 25 per cent from pre-...

Jul 2, 2020 12:06 AM
Companies & Markets

AGV Group to assist MAS and CAD with probe into possible SFA offence

AGV Group said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday that it had received notices from the Commercial Affairs...

Jul 2, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing continues recovery in June: survey

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturers continued to recover in June from the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis...

Jul 1, 2020 11:46 PM
Consumer

UK retailer John Lewis says unlikely all its stores will re-open

[LONDON] British department store chain John Lewis said on Wednesday it was "highly unlikely" all its 50 stores...

Jul 1, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Jobs, local businesses and social mobility at forefront of live political debate

LOWERING unemployment, supporting local businesses and improving social mobility were among the issues tackled by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.