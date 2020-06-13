Local electronics firm PCI to make Singapore's virus-tracing device

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED electronics maker PCI has won a bid to supply 300,000 dongles for a government project that could eventually see everyone in the city-state given the wearable device to help identify people who have interacted with Covid-19 carriers.
The S$6 million tender...
