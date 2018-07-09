You are here
SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL WATER WEEK
Local players tackle industrial water demand
Singapore
AS global water industry players flock to Singapore for this week's World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore 2018, local companies are tackling water issues at home with their own innovations, in hope of fulfilling the country's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg