You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft briefly tops Apple as most valuable company

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 6:29 AM

2018-11-26T194744Z_1489529549_RC135E2B70F0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS-APPLE-MICROSOFT.JPG
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple on Monday as the world's most valuable company by market capitalization before slipping back into second place.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Microsoft briefly overtook Apple on Monday as the world's most valuable company by market capitalization before slipping back into second place.

Near 1800 GMT, Microsoft hit an overall market capitalization of US$812.9 billion, just ahead of Apple's US$812.6 billion, according to Bloomberg News.

However, Microsoft's surge to the top spot was short-lived. In late-afternoon trading, Apple's value was US$822.9 billion, about US$7 billion above Microsoft's.

The Nasdaq has fallen more than 12 per cent since the end of September, with high-flying tech names experiencing big drops. Just last month, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were also ahead of Microsoft in market capitalization.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple has been under pressure since a November 1 earnings announcement when it reported strong jumps in quarterly profits but notched weaker-than-anticipated iPhone sales and a disappointing outlook for the key holiday period.

Apple has fallen about 23 per cent since the end of the third quarter.

Microsoft, which is led by Satya Nadella and works in cloud-computing and other businesses, has lost a relatively modest 6.7 per cent over that period.

AFP

Technology

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Data analytics changing the fashion industry

A slippery trade: oil slump proves bears right

Breaking cycles that keep women out of tech

Drones to the rescue of crumbling Great Wall

Govt seeks to modernise wholesale industry with digital roadmap

Retiree village in California fire disaster is the hardest hit

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics: sources
3 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening