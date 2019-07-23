You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial intelligence

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 6:24 AM

BP_Microsoft_230719_18.jpg
Microsoft on Monday announced a US$1 billion investment in an OpenAI ethical artificial intelligence project backed by Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Monday announced a US$1 billion investment in an OpenAI ethical artificial intelligence project backed by Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon.

The partnership will be devoted to developing advanced AI models on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform while adhering to "shared principles on ethics and trust," the companies said in a joint release.

OpenAI and Microsoft expressed a vision of "artificial general intelligence" (AGI) working with people to help solve daunting problems such as climate change.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the goal of the effort is to allow artificial intelligence to be "deployed safely and securely and that its economic benefits are widely distributed."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Microsoft will become the preferred partner for commercialising new "supercomputing" artificial intelligence technologies developed as part of the initiative.

"AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time and has the potential to help solve many of our world's most pressing challenges," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

"By bringing together OpenAI's breakthrough technology with new Azure AI supercomputing technologies, our ambition is to democratize AI."

A joint statement noted that OpenAI is producing "a sequence of increasingly powerful AI technologies, which requires a lot of capital for computational power" and that the agreement with Microsoft would help in commercializing these products.

OpenAI was launched in 2015 with financing from tech entrepreneur Musk, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal with Musk who has been active in technology and who is an ally of President Donald Trump.

Mr Musk and others have warned that artificial intelligence could pose risks to humanity if mismanaged, allowing the potential emergence of "Terminator"-type killer robots, for example.

OpenAI researchers early this year announced they had developed an automatic text generator using artificial intelligence so good that it was keeping details private.

Microsoft is also a member of the nonprofit "Partnership on AI" focused on helping the public understand the technology and practices in the field along with Amazon, Google, Facebook and IBM.

AFP

Technology

Britain waits for US before Huawei 5G decision

Google finds cheap way out of multibillion-dollar 'Wi-Spy' suit

Singapore fintech body in tie-up with financial platform firm

ST Engineering, Surbana Jurong to team up on smart cities with A*Star

Olympics: Toyota fetches new way to use AI, self-drive tech in Tokyo Games

EU assessing security risks to 5G

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

Must Read

BT_20190723_AGIHH_3842127.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BT_20190723_JKSATS23ROV1_3842178.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

More manpower support for growing aviation sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly